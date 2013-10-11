Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Sauer Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:SENY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS), CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY), Sauer Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:SENY), Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY).



OncoSec Medical Inc(OTCMKTS:ONCS) ended lower -0.39% and complete the day at $0.257. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.62 million. After opening at $0.26, the stock hit as high as $0.26. However, it traded between $0.18 and $0.49 over the last twelve months.



OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a drug-medical device and therapeutic company, designs, develops, and commercializes medical approaches for the treatment of solid tumors in the United States.



Has ONCS Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY) closed yesterday at $7.14, a +1.42% increase. Around 2.28 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 158,741 shares. The company is now valued at around $25.48 billion.



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide.



For How Long CRRFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Sauer Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:SENY) moved -11.63 percent lower at $0.190 and traded between $0.18 and $0.27 after opening the day at $0.23. Its performance over the last five days remained 34.75%, which stands at 8.57% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -5.05%.



Sauer Energy, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of vertical axis wind turbines (VAWT) for commercial and residential uses.



Why Should Investors Buy SENY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Australia and New Zealand Banking (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ANZBY) shares rose, gaining +1.96 percent to close at $29.20. The stock is up around 12.96% this year and 12.52% for the last 12 months. Around 69,167 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 76,340 shares.



Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited provides various banking and financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate, and institutional customers in Australia, New Zealand, the Asia Pacific region, the Middle East, Europe, and the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy ANZBY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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