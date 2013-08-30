Penny Stocks Intraday Alert -One World Holdings Inc (OTCBB: OWOO), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS: MDMN), VINCI SA ADR (OTCMKTS: VCISY), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTC

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: One World Holdings Inc (OTCBB: OWOO), MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS: MDMN), VINCI SA ADR (OTCMKTS: VCISY), Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY).



One World Holdings Inc (OTCBB: OWOO) increased 21.74% and closed at $0.0028 on a traded volume of 6.60 million shares, in comparison to 4.92 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 33.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $160.807 and its total outstanding shares are 57.43 million.



Will OWOO Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



One World Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on the design, production, and marketing of dolls.



MEDINAH MINERALS INC (OTCMKTS:MDMN) plunged -5.31% and closed at $0.0535 on a traded volume of 1.45 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.78 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 34.76%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $00.05 and $0.06.



Will MDMN Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Medinah Minerals Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties primarily in South America. It primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, and molybdenum.



VINCI SA ADR (OTCMKTS: VCISY) dropped -0.92% and closed at $12.95. So far in three months, the stock is up 1.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.06 and $13.91 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.04. Its introductory price for the day was $12.94, with the overall traded volume of 86.489 shares.



Will VCISY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



VINCI SA operates as a concessions and construction company worldwide. The company designs, builds, finances, and operates facilities comprising motorway and road infrastructure, road bridges and tunnels, rail infrastructure, airports, stadiums, car parks, and on-road and off-road parking spaces.



Compass Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS: CMPGY) after opening its shares at the price of $13.58 jumped 1.11% to close at $13.61 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 37.763 shares, in comparison to 43.561 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $10.71 and $13.97 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $13.67.



Will CMPGY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Compass Group PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides contract foodservice and support services to its clients.



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