Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Orkla ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ORKLY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Orkla ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ORKLY), Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO), Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY), Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)



Orkla ASA (ADR) (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) ended its day with the decline of -0.94% and closed at the price of $7.89 after opening at $7.87. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 34,281.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 119,365.00 shares. Orkla ASA is a Norway-based company active in various sectors. The Company’s operates in the branded consumer goods, aluminum solutions, renewable energy, bio-based chemicals and financial investment sectors. It operates within two primary business areas, namely Orkla Brands and Sapa.



Has ORKLY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Save the World Air Inc (OTCBB:ZERO) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 181,479.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 250,665.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $1.42 for the day and its closing price was $1.59 after gaining +10.42% for the day. Save the World Air, Inc. (STWA) is a development-stage company. The Company designs, licenses and develops products to improve energy efficiency of energy production and improve diesel engine performance.



Will ZERO Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Komatsu Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KMTUY) traded with volume of 43,799.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 83,898.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $23.65 and closed at $23.63 after gain +4.93%. KOMATSU LTD. is a Japan-based company which manufactures, develops, markets and sells construction machinery and vehicles, as well as other industrial machinery. The Construction Machine and Vehicle segment provides excavation, loading.



For How Long KMTUY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Bayer AG (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) stock traded with total volume of 70,446.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 40,647.00 shares. BAYRY started its trading session with the price of $115.66 and closed at $115.44 after decline -1.09%. Bayer AG is a German management holding company with core competencies in the field of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It's business operations are organized into three subgroups: HealthCare, involved.



Will BAYRY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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