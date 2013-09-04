Penny Stocks Intraday Alert -Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ), Soligenix Inc (OTCBB: SNGX), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY), BILLABONG INTL LTD A

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ) Soligenix Inc (OTCBB: SNGX) Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS: BLLAF).



Overseas Shipholding Group Inc. (OTCMKTS: OSGIQ) increased 0.64% and closed at $3.15 on a traded volume of 68.025 shares, in comparison to 60.229 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 275%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $96.79 million and its total outstanding shares are 30.73million.



Will OSGIQ Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc., a tanker company, primarily engages in the ocean transportation of crude oil and petroleum products.



Soligenix Inc (OTCBB: SNGX) soared 5.56% and closed at $1.90 on a traded volume of 101.783 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 81.419 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 23.38%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $1.70 and $1.95.



Will SNGX Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents.



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS: MITEY) jumped 4.52% and closed at $27.05. So far in three months, the stock is up 15.55%. The 52-week range for the stock is $17.20 and $33.45 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $27.22. Its introductory price for the day was $27.03, with the overall traded volume of 8.240 shares.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally.



BILLABONG INTL LTD A (OTCMKTS: BLLAF) after opening its trade at the price of $0.43, jumped 15.58% to close at $0.445 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 1.33 million shares, in comparison to 727.038 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.13 and $1.55 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.46.



Will BLLAF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Billabong International Limited is engaged in marketing, distributing, wholesaling, and retailing apparel, accessories, eyewear, wetsuits, and hard goods in the board sports sector primarily in Australia, North America, Europe, Japan, New Zealand, South Africa, and Brazil.



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