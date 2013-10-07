Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH), Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT).



Patriot Coal Corporation (OTCMKTS:PCXCQ) ended higher 2.74% and complete the day at $0.120. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 813,544. After opening at $0.11, the stock hit as high as $0.14. However, it traded between $0.06 and $0.60 over the last twelve months.



Patriot Coal Corporation engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of thermal and metallurgical coal with coal reserves in the Appalachia and the Illinois Basin coal regions in the eastern United States



For How Long PCXCQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. (OTCBB:LBMH) closed yesterday at $2.09, a -2.79% decrease. Around 88,614 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 232,332 shares. The company is now valued at around $109,04 million.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies.



Has LBMH Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) moved +6.72 percent higher at $0.127 and traded between $0.12 and $0.13 after opening the day at $0.12. Its performance over the last five days remained -2.68%, which stands at 11.4% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 244.17%.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement, which helps in maintaining normal cholesterol levels and supports normal cardiovascular function; Cinnergen, a liquid whole food nutritional supplement that provides nutrients to help the body process glucose



For How Long NVLX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Liquidmetal Technologies Inc (OTCBB:LQMT) shares fall, losing -1.46 percent to close at $0.135. The stock is up around 35.15% this year and -26.63% for the last 12 months. Around 1.17 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.32 million shares.



Liquidmetal Technologies, Inc., a materials technology company, designs, develops, and sells products and components from bulk amorphous alloys worldwide.



Will LQMT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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