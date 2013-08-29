Penny Stocks Intraday Alert -ProTek Capital Inc (OTCMKTS: PRPM), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: ProTek Capital Inc (OTCMKTS: PRPM), ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF), ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF), FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN).



ProTek Capital Inc (OTCMKTS: PRPM) decreased -33.33% and closed at $0.0002 on a traded volume of 78.51 million shares, in comparison to 27.54 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over -33.33%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $605.444 shares and its total outstanding shares are 3.03 Billion.



Will PRPM Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



ProTek Capital, Inc. focuses on investing or acquiring software companies that are privately held or traded on the public markets.



ENERGY FUELS INC (OTCMKTS: EFRFF) soared 1.04% and closed at $0.203 on a traded volume of 268.266 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 814.393 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 16.12%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.20 and $0.21.



Will EFRFF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Energy Fuels Inc. engages in the exploration, development, and production of uranium and vanadium properties in the United States.



ARCAM AB ORD (OTCMKTS: AMAVF) dropped -0.46% and closed at $111.44. So far in three months, the stock is up 114.31%. The 52-week range for the stock is $10.28 and $116.49 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $111.45. Its introductory price for the day was $110.98, with the overall traded volume of 13.533 shares.



Will AMAVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Arcam AB provides additive manufacturing solutions for the production of metal components.



FIRST TITAN CORP (OTCBB: FTTN) after opening its shares at the price of $0.65, jumped 15.63% to close at $0.740 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 203.715 shares, in comparison to 63.644 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $0.29 and $7.50 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.75.



Will FTTN Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



First Titan Corp., through its subsidiary, First Titan Energy, LLC, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources worldwide.



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