Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - QUANTUM INT. CORP(OTCMKTS:QUAN), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp(OTCBB:MFTH), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: QUANTUM INT. CORP(OTCMKTS:QUAN), Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX), Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp(OTCBB:MFTH), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY).



QUANTUM INT. CORP(OTCMKTS:QUAN) ended higher +16.59% and complete the day at $0.239. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 401,674. After opening at $0.21, the stock hit as high as $0.26. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.53 over the last twelve months.



For How Long QUAN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Indo Global Exchange(s) PteLtd(OTCMKTS:IGEX) closed yesterday at $0.675, a -1.46% decrease. Around 242,737 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 161,158 shares. The company is now valued at around $48.93 million.



Indo Global Exchange(s) Pte, Ltd., formerly Claridge Ventures, Inc., presents and provides online trading platforms. The Company’s online trading platforms offer market access to the clients, which include over 30 global equity exchanges for trading in securities; over 30 global equity exchanges for trading in contracts for differences (CFD's), which include Euro Zone, the United Kingdom



Has IGEX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp(OTCBB:MFTH) moved +133.33 percent higher at $0.0007 and traded between $0.0003 and $0.0007 after opening the day at $0.0004. Its performance over the last five days remained 50%, which stands at 40% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -50%.



Medisafe 1 Technologies Corp (Medisafe 1 Technologies) is a development-stage Company. The Company is a medical assembly, which prevents unauthorized administration of a drug or medicinal substance by hypodermic needle



For How Long MFTH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares fall, losing -0.32 percent to close at $53.70. The stock is up around 64.47% this year and 58.5% for the last 12 months. Around 33,083 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 45,782 shares.



Will TCEHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/