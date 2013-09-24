Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY), 3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY).



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) ended lower -0.70% and complete the day at $12.74. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 170,262. After opening at $12.82, the stock hit as high as $12.83. However, it traded between $10.49 and $14.85 over the last twelve months.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally.



Has SBRCY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Panasonic Corporation (ADR)(OTCMKTS:PCRFY) closed yesterday at $9.67, a +0.10% increase. Around 139,346 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 126,514 shares. The company is now valued at around $22.35 billion.



Panasonic Corporation manufactures, markets, and distributes various electronic products under the Panasonic brand worldwide. The company provides digital AV products, including flat TVs and projectors, Blu-ray Disc players and recorders, Blu-ray Disc theaters, DVD players and recorders, DVD home theaters, digital cameras, digital video cameras, micro and mini audio systems, mobile and dual cameras



For How Long PCRFY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



3D EYE SOLUTIONS, IN(OTCMKTS:TDEY) moved +36.84 percent higher at $0.0026 and traded between $0.002 and $0.0027 after opening the day at $0.002. Its performance over the last five days remained 92.86%, which stands at 136.36% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 333.33%.



3D Eye Solutions, Inc. engages in developing, providing, and integrating content conversion service for the 3D stereo and auto-stereo media industry in the United States. The company offers 3D Eye Solutions conversion technology that supports education by converting older DVD video content libraries to deliver content for use.



For How Long TDEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S(OTCMKTS:SBGSY) shares fall, losing -1.67 percent to close at $17.35. The stock is up around 17.34% this year and 37.41% for the last 12 months. Around 211,860 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 64,367 shares.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Power, Infrastructure, Industry,



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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