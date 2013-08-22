Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY), Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KPELY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/22/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY), Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KPELY), Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY), BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY)



SINGAPORE TELE ADR (OTCMKTS:SGAPY) opened the session at $28.55, remained amid the day range of $28.44 - $28.62, and closed the session at $28.51. The stock showed a negative performance of -2.09% in previous trading session. The stock gained a volume of 41,615 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 25,539 shares. Singapore Telecommunications Limited provides multimedia and infocomm technology (ICT) solutions, including voice, data, and video services over fixed and wireless platforms primarily in Singapore and Australia.



Has SGAPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR) (OTCMKTS:KPELY) traded with volume of 44,327 shares in the prior session and the average volume of the stock remained 31,763 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $15.97 - $20.70. The stock showed a negative movement of -0.68% and closed its session at $16.06. The market capitalization of the stock remained 14.61 billion. Keppel Corporation Limited primarily engages in the marine, property, and infrastructure businesses. The company?s Offshore & Marine segment is involved in the design, construction, repair, and upgrading of offshore rigs; ship conversions and repair; and specialized shipbuilding activities. It designs and builds mobile offshore rigs; repairs, converts, and upgrades a range of vessels; and builds anchor handling tug/supply vessels, multi-purpose offshore support vessels, tugboats, and ice-capable vessels.



Has KPELY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Mitsubishi Estate Co Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:MITEY) exchanged 16,153 shares and the average volume remained 11,998 shares. The stock escalated +0.78% and closed the session at $25.90. The beta of the stock remained 1.06. Mitsubishi Estate Co., Ltd. engages in the real estate activities in Japan and internationally. The company?s Building Business segment is involved in the development, leasing, and property management of office buildings; management and operation of shopping centers and parking lots; and operation of district heating and cooling services. Its Residential Business segment constructs and sells condominiums, single-unit homes, and residential and commercial lots.



Will MITEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BAE Systems PLC (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BAESY) gained volume of 42,805 shares, while the average volume remained 61,759 shares. The stock decreased -0.04% and finished the session Wednesday at $27.81. The one month of the stock was +5.94% and three month trend remained positive +8.97%. BAE Systems plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, and hybrid electric drive systems.



Will BAESY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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