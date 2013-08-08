Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Sitoa Global Inc (OTCMKTS:STOA), MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/08/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Sitoa Global Inc (OTCMKTS:STOA), MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY), SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)



Sitoa Global Inc (OTCMKTS:STOA) ended its day with the decline of -20.00% and closed at the price of $0.0016 after opening at $0.0017. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 22.32M shares, as compared to its average volume of 30.92M shares. Sitoa Global Inc. is operating specializes in providing e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate multi-channel business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions.



Has STOA Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



MART RESOURCES INC (OTCMKTS:MAUXF) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 87,953.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 61,219.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $1.43 for the day and its closing price was $1.43 after declining -1.38% for the day. Sitoa Global Inc. provides e-commerce solutions and services that facilitate multi-channel business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B) transactions.



Will MAUXF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY) traded with volume of 37,835.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 54,180.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $11.13 and closed at $11.24 after decline -1.49%. Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.



Has UNICY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



SCHNEIDER ELECTRIC S (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) stock traded with total volume of 35,350.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 62,574.00 shares. SBGSY started its trading session with the price of $16.14 and closed at $16.26 after decline -0.31%.



Schneider Electric SA specializes in energy management and offers integrated solutions in energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, residential applications, and data centers/networks in France and internationally.



Will SBGSY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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