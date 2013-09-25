Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), Vital Products, Inc.(OTCMKTS:VTPI), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS), Vital Products, Inc.(OTCMKTS:VTPI), PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY), CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY).



Southern ITS International Inc(OTCMKTS:SITS) ended higher +30.43% and complete the day at $0.0060. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 11.53 million. After opening at $0.0044, the stock hit as high as $0.006. However, it traded between $0.001 and $0.0135 over the last twelve months.



Southern ITS International Inc. develops, markets, and installs electronic security systems. The company was formerly known as Southern-ITS Corporation and changed its name to Southern ITS International Inc. in April 2012.



For How Long SITS will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Vital Products, Inc.(OTCMKTS:VTPI) closed yesterday at $0.0027, a -48.08% decrease. Around 14.57 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.09 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.56 million.



Vital Products, Inc. operates as a business-to-business supplier of compatible printer ribbons. It also offers remanufactured and compatible laser and inkjet cartridges. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Laguna Woods, California.



Has VTPI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PAGNIE FINANCIERE RI(OTCMKTS:CFRUY) moved -1.37 percent lower at $10.08 and traded between $10.08 and $10.17 after opening the day at $10.15. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.13%, which stands at -0.3% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 29.4%.



Compagnie Financière Richemont SA and its subsidiaries, provide luxury goods in Switzerland and internationally. It engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of jewelry products, precision timepieces, writing instruments, watches, and leather goods under the brand names of Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, A. Lange & Söhne, Jaeger-LeCoultre



Why Should Investors Buy CFRUY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



CARREFOUR S.A.(OTCMKTS:CRRFY) shares rose, gaining +0.88 percent to close at $6.88. The stock is up around 33.59% this year and 55.3% for the last 12 months. Around 193,429 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 132,270 shares.



Carrefour SA operates hypermarkets, supermarkets, convenience stores, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores worldwide. The company also operates food and non-food e-commerce Websites



Why Should Investors Buy CRRFY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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