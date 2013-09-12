Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - UNISOURCE CORP(OTCMKTS:USRC), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: UNISOURCE CORP(OTCMKTS:USRC), FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY), Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY), LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY).



UNISOURCE CORP(OTCMKTS:USRC) ended higher +2.17% and complete the day at $0.470. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 686,371. After opening at $0.46, the stock hit as high as $0.47. However, it traded between $0.04 and $1.84 over the last twelve months.



For How Long USRC will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



FANUC CORP UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:FANUY) closed yesterday at $27.65, a -0.83% decrease. Around 72,397 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 77,345 shares. The company is now valued at around $40.07 billion.



Fanuc Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of machinery in the Americas, Europe, Africa, Oceania, and Asia. Its products include CNC series, servo motors, lasers, robots, robodrills, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and super nano machines.



Has FANUY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Alternative Energy Partners Inc(OTCBB:AEGY) moved +21.43 percent higher at $0.0017 and traded between $0.0011 and $0.0017 after opening the day at $0.0013. Its performance over the last five days remained 30.77%, which stands at -19.05% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 70%.



Alternative Energy Partners, Inc., a development stage company, engages in the energy production and management business in the United States. The company provides commercial buildings with advanced solar thermal energy production systems allowing businesses to use alternative energy sources.



For How Long AEGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LUKOIL (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LUKOY) shares rose, gaining +1.45 percent to close at $61.70. The stock is down around -8.59% this year and 1.75% for the last 12 months. Around 92,349 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 70,038 shares.



Open Joint Stock Company Oil company LUKOIL operates as an integrated oil and gas company. The company?s Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil and gas primarily in the Russian Federation, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, the Middle East, South America, northern and western Africa, and South-East Asia. Its Refining, Marketing



Why Should Investors Buy LUKOY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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