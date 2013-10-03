Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NCMGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO), Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY), OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF), Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NCMGY).



Vapor Corp.,(OTCMKTS:VPCO) ended higher +10.37% and complete the day at $0.905. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 385,534. After opening at $0.85, the stock hit as high as $0.90. However, it traded between $0.17 and $1.50 over the last twelve months.



Vapor Corp. designs, markets, and distributes electronic cigarettes and accessories primarily in the United States and Canada. The company?s electronic cigarettes are battery-powered products that enable users to inhale nicotine vapor without smoke, tar, ash, or carbon monoxide



For How Long VPCO will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ITYBY) closed yesterday at $72.24, a -0.52% decrease. Around 45,061 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 52,251 shares. The company is now valued at around $35.58 billion.



Imperial Tobacco Group PLC engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of tobacco and tobacco-related products. The company operates through two segments: Tobacco and Logistics. It offers cigarettes, cigars, fine cut tobacco, snus, tubes, filters, and rolling papers; and roll your own, make your own, and pipe tobaccos.



Has ITYBY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



OSISKO MINING CORP(OTCMKTS:OSKFF) moved +0.86 percent higher at $4.88 and traded between $4.87 and $5.03 after opening the day at $4.87. Its performance over the last five days remained -6.31%, which stands at -3.91% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -39.21%.



Osisko Mining Corporation engages in acquiring, exploring, developing, and mining gold properties in the Americas. The company principally owns and operates the Canadian Malartic gold mine located near Malartic in Québec; Hammond Reef gold project located near Thunder Bay in Northern Ontario; and Upper Beaver-Kirkland Lake gold properties located in Northeastern Ontario.



For How Long OSKFF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Newcrest Mining Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NCMGY) shares rose, gaining +0.58 percent to close at $10.48. The stock is down around -55.61% this year and -64.23% for the last 12 months. Around 112,130 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 59,397 shares.



Newcrest Mining Limited is engaged in the exploration, development, mining, and sale of gold and gold/copper concentrate, and silver. It primarily holds 50% interest in the Wafi-Golpu project in Papua New Guinea; and 69.94% interests in the Waisoi copper-gold deposit, the Waivaka Corridor, and a portfolio of early stage exploration targets in the Namosi and Naitasiri provinces in Fiji.



Why Should Investors Buy NCMGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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