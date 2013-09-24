Penny Stocks Intraday Alert - Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:XYIGY), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:XYIGY), SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX).



Xinyi Glass Holdings Ltd(OTCMKTS:XYIGY) ended higher +0.14% and complete the day at $18.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 172,625. After opening at $18.34, the stock hit as high as $18.34. However, it traded between $8.92 and $19.57 over the last twelve months.



Xinyi Glass Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the production and sale of float glass, solar glass, automobile glass, construction glass, and other glass products for commercial and industrial applications



For How Long XYIGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



SBERBANK RUSSIA(OTCMKTS:SBRCY) closed yesterday at $12.74. Around 108,251 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 280,648 shares. The company is now valued at around $68.75 billion.



Sberbank provides corporate and retail banking products and services to corporate clients, small businesses, financial institutions, and individuals in the Russian Federation and internationally



How Should Investors Trade SBRCY Now? Don’t Miss out a Special Trend Analysis



DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF) moved -9.20 percent lower at $8.71 and traded between $8.66 and $9.33 after opening the day at $9.33. Its performance over the last five days remained -9.78%, which stands at -24.7% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -64.09%.



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake project covering an area of approximately 566 square kilometers in Northeastern Ontario



Why Should Investors Buy DRGDF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) shares rose, gaining +2.21 percent to close at $0.139. The stock is up around 387.72% this year and 216.63% for the last 12 months. Around 1.84 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 3.07 million shares.



Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being. The company offers Cinnechol, a natural supplement



Why Should Investors Buy NVLX After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/