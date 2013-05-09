Peter Leeds Now Selling Limited Edition Autographed Copies of "Invest in Penny Stocks"

New York, NY -- (SBWIRE) -- 05/09/2013 -- One representative at Peter Leeds’ organization stated, “In Peter Leeds' new book ‘Invest in Penny Stocks,’ traders will learn the benefits of trading penny stocks and the right ways to invest in the current market. Throughout ‘Invest in Penny Stocks’, Peter Leeds conveys to the reader how to capture upside potentials while minimizing risks. It helps the reader to identify and define a quality penny stock.”



'Invest in Penny Stocks' is being sold as a bundled offer right now that includes a signed copy of the book. Buyers will also receive a two month extension onto their subscription of Peter Leeds’ penny stock newsletter. In addition to this, the readers who purchase a signed copy will instantly be added to the pre-release list for Peter's next book. Readers who purchase a signed copy of the book will also receive free shipping and handling on their order.



In this book, Peter Leeds gives insight to readers on investing in the current market, and he discusses the tools that are needed to reap all of the potential benefits from penny stock trading. The book also helps traders learn new techniques that every penny stock trader should be familiar with. This book is the go-to book for penny stock investors and a valuable tool that can be used to increase an investor’s bottom line.



Education is one of the best trading tools that an investor can have in their arsenal. Peter Leeds is able to provide helpful insights, trading strategies, and even specific stock picks with buy/sell recommendations for his newsletter readers. Ultimately, it is up to the readers and investors to make their own decisions and education is what allows this to be done with confidence.



About Peter Leeds

Peter Leeds is an expert penny stock analyst. He with his team publishes Peter Leeds Penny Stocks, an online newsletter that's instantly accessible when you take your free trial. Leading the industry for over 12 years, and having provided more than 35,000 subscriptions, Peter Leeds is one of the most popular financial newsletters in North America. As the leading expert on penny stocks, Peter Leeds is frequently contacted by top media organizations like CNNfn, NBC, CBS, and Fox for his comments and views.



To know more visit: http://www.pennystocks.net