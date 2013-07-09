Penny Stocks Morning Movers- Vendum Batteries Inc.(OTCMKTS:VNDB), Big Three Restaurants Inc(OTCMKTS:BTHR), Solar Energy Initiatives Inc(OTCMKTS:SNRY), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/09/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Vendum Batteries Inc.(OTCMKTS:VNDB), Big Three Restaurants Inc(OTCMKTS:BTHR), Solar Energy Initiatives Inc(OTCMKTS:SNRY), MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC)



Vendum Batteries Inc.(OTCMKTS:VNDB) trading on 4.19M shares, at the price of $0.0001. The stock changed hands in a range of $0.0001 to $0.0001 up till now, bringing its market capitalization at about $75k. If we look at its trading history of the past 52 weeks, the share price suffered a low of $0.0001 on Dec 7, 2011 and was moved to the maximum level of $0.08 on Mar 2, 2011. Vendum Batteries, Inc., a development stage company, focuses on developing cellulose-based power source for the automotive and aeronautical industries. The company intends to sell licenses to use its intellectual property to produce and develop paper battery technology. Its paper battery is designed to use a paper-thin sheet of cellulose infused with aligned carbon nanotubes, where nanotubes act as electrodes allowing the storage devices to conduct electricity. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Reading, the United Kingdom.



Big Three Restaurants Inc(OTCMKTS:BTHR) lose -50.00% recently, in the current trading session, at $0.0001 with a total volume of 2.50M shares. The stock, on average, trades on a volume of 141.54M shares. It floated in a range of $0.0001 to $0.0001 during the recent trading session.Its market capitalization now moved to about $2,070.00. In the past 52 weeks, the share price has not declined below $0.00 or above $0.09. Big Three Restaurants, Inc. operates a pizza and sandwich sports bar in Tampa, Florida. It also franchises pizza and sandwich sports bar restaurants primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Ohio. The company was formerly known as Bella Petrella?s Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Big Three Restaurants, Inc. in May 2012. Big Three Restaurants, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Orlando, Florida. Big Three Restaurants, Inc. is a subsidiary of JVW Entertainment, Inc.



Solar Energy Initiatives Inc(OTCMKTS:SNRY) recently recorded a fall of -16.67% and was moving within a range of $0.0008-$0.0012, its current trading price is $0.001. The stock is moving up till now with a total volume of 51.69M shares, versus an average volume of 59.11M shares. The share price hit its 52-week low of $0.00 on Apr 15, 2011 and $0.01 was the best price in the same period. As of April 19, 2013, Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc. was acquired by House Bar & Grill, in a reverse merger transaction. Solar Energy Initiatives, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, markets and sells solar power products, systems, and services in the United States and the Caribbean.



MyEcheck Inc(OTCMKTS:MYEC) lose -4.00% in its current trading activity, bringing its market capitalization around $23,711.00. The share price, after opening at $0.01, hit a high of $0.04 and hovered above $0.01, while its recent trading price was $0.0096. The total number of shares changed hands during the current session up till now was 12.33M shares, as compared to average trading volume of 14.86M shares. MyECheck, Inc. operates in the payment processing industry. The company provides electronic check image services to merchants, payment services providers, banks, and other businesses.



