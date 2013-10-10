Penny Stocks on the Move - Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY), AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD), Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER).



Affymax, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AFFY) ended lower -1.64% and complete the day at $1.20. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.14 million. After opening at $1.26, the stock hit as high as $1.26. However, it traded between $0.78 and $27.74 over the last twelve months.



Affymax, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies that improve the lives of patients with kidney diseases, and other serious



Has AFFY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



AMERICAN COMMUNITY(OTCMKTS:ACYD) closed yesterday at $0.0355, a +88.83% increase. Around 18.50 million shares were traded, lowfrom an-average trading volume of 20.23 million shares. The company is now valued at around $48.13 million.



WIALAN Technologies, LLC operates as a software and hardware integrator that manufactures industrial grade wireless equipment to enable the deployment of IP base services



For How Long ACYD Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY) moved -1.04 percent lower at $10.44 and traded between $10.11 and $10.64 after opening the day at $10.40. Its performance over the last five days remained -28.2%, which stands at -29.55% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -15.47%.



Linc Energy Ltd operates as a diversified energy company worldwide. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of traditional oil and gas assets in North America; acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional coal resources; and development and commercialization of coal-to-liquids processes through the combined utilization of underground coal gasification and gas-to-liquids technologies in Australia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and Uzbekistan



Why Should Investors Buy LNCGY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Alkaline Water Company Inc(OTCBB:WTER) shares rose, gaining +13.51 percent to close at $0.605. The stock is up around 0.83% this year and 0.83% for the last 12 months. Around 1.11 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.76 million shares.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale. The company offers bottled alkaline water to retail consumers in three-liter and one-gallon volumes under the Alkaline84 brand.



Why Should Investors Buy WTER After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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