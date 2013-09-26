Penny Stocks on the Move - AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER),Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY),North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/26/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER),Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY),North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG).



AMR Corporation (OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) ended higher +8.72% and complete the day at $4.49. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 11.18 million. After opening at $4.18, the stock hit as high as $4.50. However, it traded between $0.36 and $7.15 over the last twelve months.



AMR Corporation operates in the airline industry. The company, through its subsidiary, American Airlines, Inc.



For How Long AAMRQ will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Alkaline Water Company Inc (OTCBB:WTER)closed yesterday at $0.797, a +19.85% increase. Around 4.03 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 1.91 million shares. The company is now valued at around $63.27 million.



The Alkaline Water Company Inc. engages in the production, distribution, marketing, and selling bottled alkaline water in bulk for retail sale.



For How Long WTER’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR (OTCMKTS:LNCGY)moved 26.06 percent higher at $16.76 and traded between $5.60 and $31.65 after opening the day at $14.75. Its performance over the last five days remained 16.79%, which stands at11.73% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 117.66%.



Linc Energy Ltd, a diversified energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of conventional oil and gas resources, and unconventional synthesis gas through the utilization of its underground coal gasification (UCG) technology.



For How Long LNCGY’s Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB: NAMG) shares rose, gaining 12.98 percent to close at $1.48. The stock is up around 78.31% this year and 492% for the last 12 months. Around 1.80 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume 316.144 shares.



North American Oil & Gas Corp. offers oil and gas production services. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Ventura, California.



Why Should Investors Buy NAMG After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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