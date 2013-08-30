Penny Stocks on the Move - Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), Dig-It Underground, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DIGX), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN), Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON), Dig-It Underground, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DIGX), NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC).



Applied DNA Sciences Inc(OTCBB:APDN) ended higher +0.79% and complete the day at $0.128. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.22 million. After opening at $5.70, the stock hit as high as $0.13. However, it traded between $0.11 and $0.31 over the last twelve months.



Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. is a provider of botanical-deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) based security and authentication solutions that can help protect products, brands and property of companies, governments and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud and diversion. SigNature DNA, Cashield, DNANet and BioMaterial Genotyping,



For How Long APDN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Petrosonic Energy Inc(OTCMKTS:PSON) closed yesterday at $0.540, a -9.23% decrease. Around 533,236 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 530,997shares. The company is now valued at around $42.98 million.



Petrosonic Energy, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company focused on the treatment and upgrading of heavy oil by sonicated solvent de-asphalting. On July 27, 2012, the Company completed the acquisition of 60% ownership in Petrosonic Albania, SHA. from Sonoro.



Has PSON Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Dig-It Underground, Inc.(OTCMKTS:DIGX) moved +85.71 percent higher at $0.0013 and traded between $0.0008 and $0.0016 after opening the day at $0.0009. Its performance over the last five days remained 62.5%, which stands at 44.44% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 160%.



Dig-it Underground, Inc., a consumer products company, engagers in the provision of open edition prints, limited edition prints, and apparel. The company offers posters and prints, such as specialty posters, decorative prints, and art reproductions. It also involved in licensing the artwork for products and merchandise.



For How Long DIGX Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



NanoViricides Inc(OTCBB:NNVC) shares rose, gaining +3.48 percent to close at $1.19. The stock is up around 155.91% this year and 81.68% for the last 12 months. Around 243,070 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 339,439 shares.



NanoViricides, Inc.is a development-stage company. The Company is a nano-biopharmaceutical (nanomedicine) company whose business goals are to discover, develop and commercialize therapeutics to advance the care of patients suffering from life-threatening viral infections. The Company has several drugs in various stages of early development.



Why Should Investors Buy NNVC After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/