Penny Stocks on the Move: Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH), Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS: ETEK), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS: CBYI)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/30/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH), Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS: ETEK), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY), CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS: CBYI).



Arch Therapeutics Inc (OTCBB: ARTH) increased 5.19% and closed at $0.385 on a traded volume of 201.087 shares, in comparison to 1.16 million shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down over-61.88%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $22.77 million and its total outstanding shares are 59.15 million.



Will ARTH Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a life science company developing liquid polymers containing tiny peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over surgical wounds to stop or control bleeding.



Eco-Tek Group Inc (OTCMKTS: ETEK) plunged -22.82% and closed at $0.0301 on a traded volume of 1.70 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 1.22 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -91.4%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.03 and $0.04.



Will ETEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Eco-Tek Group Inc. engages in the development and marketing of green lubrication and filtration products for a range of applications in the transportation, marine, and industrial sectors.



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS: AAGIY) jumped 1.33% and closed at $17.47. So far in three months, the stock is down -2.35%. The 52-week range for the stock is $13.39 and $19.31 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $17.54. Its introductory price for the day was $17.42, with the overall traded volume of 34.344 shares.



Will AAGIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses.



CAL-BAY INTL INC (OTCMKTS: CBYI) jumped 33.33% to close at $0.0004for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 119.62 million shares, in comparison to 17.39million shares of average trading volume.



Will CBYI Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Cal Bay International, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, management, sale, and rental of commercial or residential properties in the United States. It also provides consulting services to individuals and/or businesses.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/