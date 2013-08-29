Penny Stocks on the Move - BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), Universal Bioenergy Inc(OTCMKTS:UBRG), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/29/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY), Universal Bioenergy Inc(OTCMKTS:UBRG), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KPELY).



BANCO DO BRASIL SA(OTCMKTS:BDORY) ended higher +3.46% and complete the day at $9.52. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 63,332. After opening at $9.32, the stock hit as high as $9.65. However, it traded between $8.88 and $14.60 over the last twelve months.



Banco do Brasil S.A. provides various banking services in Brazil and internationally. Its Banking segment offers products and services, such as deposits, loans, and services to retail, wholesale, and government markets, as well as to micro-entrepreneurs and the informal sector



For How Long BDORY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Universal Bioenergy Inc(OTCMKTS:UBRG) closed yesterday at $0.0018, a +20.00% increase. Around 27.64 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 9.32 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.54 million.



Universal Bioenergy, Inc. (UB), formerly Palomine, Inc., is engaged in the production of renewable fuels primarily focused on biodiesel fuel, in the United States. Its subsidiary, Universal Bioenergy North America, Inc. (UBNA) operates the Company’s biodiesel refinery in Mississippi. In October 2007, UB merged with UBNA and UBNA became the surviving corporation



For How Long UBRG Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF) moved -5.97 percent lower at $0.550 and traded between $0.55 and $0.62 after opening the day at $0.60. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.79%, which stands at 14.58% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -26.52%.



Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Haile Gold Mine property located in Lancaster County, South Carolina



Why Should Investors Buy RTRAF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Keppel Corporation Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KPELY) shares rose, gaining +0.45 percent to close at $15.97. The stock is down around -12.56% this year and -12.61% for the last 12 months. Around 94,816 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 31,829 shares.



Keppel Corporation Limited is an investment holding and management company. The principal activities of the Company along with its subsidiaries consist of offshore oil-rig construction, shipbuilding & shiprepair and conversion; environmental engineering, power generation, logistics and data centres; property development & investment and property fund management, and investments



Why Should Investors Buy KPELY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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