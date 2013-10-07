Penny Stocks on the Move - Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY),GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/07/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP), AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY), UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY),GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF).



Blue Calypso Inc (OTCBB:BCYP) ended higher +5.29% and complete the day at $0.179. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.44 million. After opening at $0.17, the stock hit as high as $0.18. However, it traded between $0.09 and $0.87 over the last twelve months.



Blue Calypso, Inc. develops and monetizes technology and intellectual property (IP) focused on digital word-of-mouth marketing and advertising. Its intellectual property portfolio consists of five patents and four pending patent applications that cover methods and systems for communicating advertisements and electronic offers between communication devices, including mobile and desktop devices.



For How Long BCYP will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



AIA Group Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AAGIY) closed yesterday at $19.26, a+ 0.68% increase. Around 63,360 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 51,677 shares. The company is now valued at around $57.60 billion.



AIA Group Limited, an investment holding company, provides various products and services for insurance, protection, savings, investment, and retirement needs of individuals and businesses. It offers life, pensions, and accident and health insurance products; savings and investment products; wealth management solutions; and employee benefits, credit insurance, and retirement services.



For How Long AAGIY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



UNICHARM CORP/S ADR (OTCMKTS:UNICY) moved -0.26 percent lower at $11.47 and traded between $11.18 and $11.50 after opening the day at $11.18. Its performance over the last five days remained -0.17%, which stands at 11.47% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 9.97%.



Unicharm Corporation engages in the manufacture and sale of baby and child care, feminine care, and pet care products in Asia, Africa, Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company operates in three segments: Personal Care, Pet Care, and Other.



Why Should Investors Buy UNICY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



GASFRAC ENERGY SVCS (OTCMKTS:GSFVF) shares fall, losing -6.33 percent to close at $1.48. The stock is down around -4.98% this year and -21.61% for the last 12 months. Around 580,870 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 46,686 shares.



Gasfrac Energy Services Inc., an oil and gas service company, provides liquid petroleum gas fracturing services to oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in Canada and the United States. Its services are designed to enhance oil and natural gas production, and maximize recovery from a variety of conventional and unconventional reservoirs.



Will GSFVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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