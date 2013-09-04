Penny Stocks on the Move: BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS: BLUF), Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: BRZG), SABINA G & S (OTCMKTS: SGSVF), KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS: BLUF) Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: BRZG) SABINA G & S (OTCMKTS: SGSVF) KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY).



BluForest Inc (OTCMKTS: BLUF) decreased -11.83% and closed at $0.820 on a traded volume of 94.302 shares, in comparison to 282.500 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 1950%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $84.85 million and its total outstanding shares are103.47 million.



Will BLUF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Bluforest Inc., a carbon offsets marketing and renewable energy company, is engaged in the sale of verified emission reduction and reduced emissions from deforestation and degradation carbon offsets through restoration projects that protect rain forests.



Brazil Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS: BRZG) plunged -15.38% and closed at $0.0011 on a traded volume of 31.52 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 17.45 million shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -31.25%.



Will BRZG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Brazil Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company primarily in Brazil. The company, through a letter of intent agreement with Minorca Rio De Padras Ltda, focuses on acquiring the Luziania Gold Project located in Goias State, Brazil.



SABINA G & S (OTCMKTS: SGSVF) dropped -2.50% and closed at $1.13. So far in three months, the stock is down -12.4%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.76 and $3.65 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $1.21. Its introductory price for the day was $1.20, with the overall traded volume of 69.650 shares.



Will SGSVF Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Sabina Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada.



KDDI CP UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: KDDIY) after opening its trade at the price of $12.31 jumped 3.62% to close at $12.30 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 34.892 shares, in comparison to 80.049 shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $8.53and $14.34 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $12.39.



Will KDDIY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



KDDI Corporation provides various telecommunication services primarily in Japan. The company offers mobile and fixed-line telecommunications services.



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/