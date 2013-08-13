Penny Stocks on the Move - China Teletech Holding Inc(OTCMKTS:CNCT), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/13/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: China Teletech Holding Inc(OTCMKTS:CNCT), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ), Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC)



China Teletech Holding Inc(OTCMKTS:CNCT) ended higher +152.63% and complete the day at $0.0240. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 25.07 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.06. However, it traded between $0.005 and $0.4735 over the last twelve months.



China Teletech Holding, Inc., formerly Guangzhou Global Telecom, Inc., is a distributor of pre-paid calling card and integrated mobile phone handsets and a provider of mobile handset value-added services. The Company serves as one of principal distributors of China Telecom, China Unicom, and China Mobile products in Guangzhou City



For How Long CNCT will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) closed yesterday at $0.0241, a +35.39% increase. Around 61.28 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 10.80 million shares. The company is now valued at around $8.02 million.



Cereplast, Inc. (Cereplast) is engaged in developing and commercializing bio-based resins through two product families: Cereplast Compostables Resins, which are compostable, renewable, ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics, and Cereplast Sustainables resins (including the Cereplast Hybrid Resins product line)



For How Long CERP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



AMR Corporation(OTCMKTS:AAMRQ) moved +0.17 percent higher at $5.81 and traded between $5.73 and $5.87 after opening the day at $5.80. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.36%, which stands at 16.67% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 630.82%.



AMR Corporation (AMR) operates in the airline industry. The Company’s principal subsidiary is American Airlines, Inc. (American). As of December 31, 2011, American provided scheduled jet service to approximately 160 destinations throughout North America, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe and Asia. AMR Eagle Holding Corporation (AMR Eagle), a wholly owned subsidiary of AMR, owns two regional airlines, which do business as American Eagle - American Eagle Airlines, Inc. and Executive Airlines



For How Long AAMRQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp(OTCBB:FMCC) shares fall, losing -1.45 percent to close at $1.36. The stock is up around 417.11% this year and 373.04% for the last 12 months. Around 3.51 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 7.90 million shares.



Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac) conducts business in the United States residential mortgage market and the global securities market. The Company operates in three segments: Single-family Guarantee, Investments, and Multifamily.



Will FMCC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally?Find Out Here



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