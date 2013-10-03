Penny Stocks on the Move - Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Deutsche Post AG ADR(OTCMKTS:DPSGY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG(OTCMKTS:DBOEY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY), Deutsche Post AG ADR(OTCMKTS:DPSGY), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG(OTCMKTS:DBOEY), Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY).



Cielo S A(OTCMKTS:CIOXY) ended higher +2.07% and complete the day at $28.15. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 34,041. After opening at $27.86, the stock hit as high as $28.30. However, it traded between $18.42 and $28.51 over the last twelve months.



Cielo S.A., through its subsidiaries, operates in the merchant acquiring and payment processing industry in Brazil. It provides services related to credit and debit cards, and other payment methods, as well as related services, such as signing up of merchants and service providers; rental, installation, and maintenance of point of sales equipment; and data capture and processing of electronic and manual transactions



For How Long CIOXY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Deutsche Post AG ADR(OTCMKTS:DPSGY) closed yesterday at $33.11, a -0.81% decrease. Around 79,553 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 89,681 shares. The company is now valued at around $40.36 billion.



Deutsche Post AG and its subsidiaries provide logistics and communications services primarily in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four divisions: Mail; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; and Supply Chain



Has DPSGY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG(OTCMKTS:DBOEY) moved +0.52 percent higher at $7.73 and traded between $7.67 and $7.73 after opening the day at $7.70. Its performance over the last five days remained 2.78%, which stands at 9.18% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 25.08%.



Deutsche Post AG and its subsidiaries provide logistics and communications services primarily in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through four divisions: Mail; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; and Supply Chain



For How Long DBOEY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Zurich Insurance Group Ltd (ADR)(OTCMKTS:ZURVY) shares fall, losing -0.08 percent to close at $25.84. The stock is down around -3.58% this year and 1.69% for the last 12 months. Around 41,277 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 129,165 shares.



Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance products, solutions, and advisory services worldwide. It offers car insurance, home insurance, general liability insurance, life and critical illness insurance, savings and investments, pensions and retirement planning, and other products.



Will ZURVY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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