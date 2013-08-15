Penny Stocks on the Move - Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CCLAY), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/15/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CCLAY), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP), DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY), Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY)



Coca-Cola Amatil Ltd (ADR) (OTCMKTS:CCLAY)Its closing price was $23.38 after gain +0.04% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 50,701.00 shares. Coca-Cola Amatil Limited (CCA) with its subsidiaries is engaged in the manufacture, distribution and marketing of carbonated soft drinks, still and mineral waters, fruit juices, coffee and other alcohol-free beverages.



Will CCLAY Continue To Move Higher? F ind Out Here



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCBB:TTNP) close at $0.565 with the total traded volume of 264,226.00 shares, more than average volume of 256,539.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.32- $2.53, while its day lowest price was $0.54 and it hit its day highest price at $2.53. Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company developing proprietary therapeutics primarily for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The Company is focused primarily on clinical development of the following products.



For How Long TTNP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS:DBOEY) remained among the day advancers and traded with volume of 60,260.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 81,492.00 shares. Then 52 week range of the stock remained $5.04- $7.50, while its day lowest price was $7.10 and it hit its day highest price at $7.23. DBOEY total market capitalization is $13.78 Billion. Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific. Its activities cover securities and derivatives trading, clearing, settlement, and custody services.



Can Investors Bet on DBOEY after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Tullow Oil Plc (UK) (OTCMKTS:TUWOY) started its trading session with the price of $8.28 and closed at $8.26. TUWOY stocks traded with total volume of 65,129.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 59,630.00 shares. Day range of the stock was 8.21-$8.34 Tullow Oil plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in Europe, South America, Asia, and Africa. It is also involved in the sale of hydrocarbons.



Is TUWOY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



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