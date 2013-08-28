Penny Stocks on the Move - CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), TRULAN RESOURCES INC(OTCMKTS:TRLR), RIOCAN REAL ESTATE I(OTCMKTS:RIOCF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY), TRULAN RESOURCES INC(OTCMKTS:TRLR), RIOCAN REAL ESTATE I(OTCMKTS:RIOCF).



CodeSmart Holdings Inc(OTCBB:ITEN) ended higher +4.52% and complete the day at $3.24. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 191,922. After opening at $3.24, the stock hit as high as $3.24. However, it traded between $1.60 and $7.95 over the last twelve months.



CodeSmart Holdings, Inc., formerly First Independence Corp., is a development-stage company. The Company provides on-line education for medical coding and billing to healthcare professionals and also educates new healthcare professionals coming into the field.



For How Long ITEN will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) closed yesterday at $2.20, a -3.08% decrease. Around 444,066 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 415,750 shares. The company is now valued at around $185.09 million.



ImageWare Systems Incorporated (ImageWare) provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions. The Company’s product, IWS Biometric Engine, is a multi-biometric software platform that is hardware and algorithm independent, enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



Has IWSY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



TRULAN RESOURCES INC(OTCMKTS:TRLR) moved -21.11 percent lower at $0.0071 and traded between $0.01 and $0.01 after opening the day at $0.01. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.43%, which stands at -31.73% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -96.06%.



TruLan Resources Inc. operates as an exploration and mining development company. The company focuses on gold, silver, and platinum group metal projects in North and South America. It has interests in the Eureka Placer Claim that is located in Eureka Creek, California.



Why Should Investors Buy TRLR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



RIOCAN REAL ESTATE I(OTCMKTS:RIOCF) shares rose, gaining +0.54 percent to close at $23.01. The stock is down around -16.84% this year and -19.77% for the last 12 months. Around 47,870 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 19,234 shares.



Why Should Investors Buy RIOCF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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