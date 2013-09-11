Penny Stocks on the Move - Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Clean Enviro Tech Corp(OTCBB:CETC), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY), KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ), Clean Enviro Tech Corp(OTCBB:CETC), Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY).



Destiny Media Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:DSNY) ended lower -13.50% and complete the day at $1.73. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 469,086. After opening at $1.97, the stock hit as high as $1.98. However, it traded between $0.57 and $2.79 over the last twelve months.



Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and marketing of digital media software and solutions principally in the United States, Europe, and Australia. Its solutions and technologies allow the distribution of digital media files through the Internet either in a streaming or digital download format.



Has DSNY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



KV Pharmaceutical Co(OTCMKTS:KVPHQ) closed yesterday at $0.0260, a 14.15% increase. Around 7.37 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 3.13 million shares. The company is now valued at around $1.56 million.



K-V Pharmaceutical Company operates as a specialty branded pharmaceutical marketing company primarily focusing on women?s health care in the United States. It provides Evamist, a transdermal estrogen therapy, which delivers a low dose of estradiol for the treatment of moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms due to menopause; and Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection



For How Long KVPHQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Clean Enviro Tech Corp(OTCBB:CETC) moved +33.33 percent higher at $0.600 and traded between $0.47 and $0.75 after opening the day at $0.51. Its performance over the last five days remained 71.43%, which stands at 87.5% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 14900%.



Clean Enviro Tech Corp. engages in the development of standalone residential solar concentrating electric power generation systems for homeowners. It is also developing lithium ion rechargeable batteries for power production.



For How Long CETC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Imageware Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:IWSY) shares rose, gaining +6.40 percent to close at $1.83. The stock is up around 115.29% this year and 81.19% for the last 12 months. Around 486,341 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 441,013 shares.



ImageWare Systems, Inc. provides biometrically enabled software-based identity management solutions for biometrics, secure credential, and law enforcement and public safety markets. Its flagship product is the patented IWS Biometric Engine, a multi-biometric software platform enabling the enrollment and management of unlimited population sizes.



Why Should Investors Buy IWSY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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