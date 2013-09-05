Penny Stocks on the Move: DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY), LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS: LFAP), Lithium Exploration Group (OTCMKTS: LEXG), ALSTOM UNSP ADR

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS: LFAP) Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LEXG) ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY).



DEUTSCHE BOERSE AG (OTCMKTS: DBOEY) increased 0.71% and closed at $7.13 on a traded volume of 43.010 shares, in comparison to 61.226 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is up over 17.46%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $13.66 billion.



Will DBOEY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



Deutsche Börse Aktiengesellschaft operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the Americas, and the Asia-Pacific.



LifeApps Digital Media Inc (OTCMKTS: LFAP) plunged -3.76% and closed at $0.0895 on a traded volume of 1.27 million shares, whereas its average trading volume is 12.958 shares. In the last three months, the stock is up 123.75%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $0.09 and $0.09.



Will LFAP Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



LifeApps Digital Media Inc., a development stage company, operates as a digital publisher and delivers a cross-platform suite of products and services that are focused on enthusiast health, fitness, and sports topics.



Lithium Exploration Group Inc (OTCMKTS: LEXG) dropped -28.57% and closed at $0.120. So far in three months, the stock is down -28.57%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.09 and $0.41 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.14. Its introductory price for the day was $0.14, with the overall traded volume of 1.01 million shares.



Will LEXG Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Lithium Exploration Group, Inc., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties in Canada. The company explores for lithium and potassium, as well as for calcium, magnesium, iodine, and bromine.



ALSTOM UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS: ALSMY) after opening its trade at the price of $3.42, jumped 0.57% to close at $3.51 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 102.898 million shares, in comparison to 476.144 million shares of average trading volume.



The 52-week range for the stock is $3.05 and $4.60 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $3.53.



Will ALSMY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



Alstom SA designs, manufactures, supplies, and services products and systems for power generation and transmission, and transport infrastructure markets.



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