Penny Stocks on the Move - Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), LONZA GROUP AG(OTCMKTS:LZAGY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY), Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY), LONZA GROUP AG(OTCMKTS:LZAGY), Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY).



Deutsche Telekom AG (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DTEGY) ended higher +0.60% and complete the day at $13.32. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 903,955. After opening at $13.33, the stock hit as high as $13.38. However, it traded between $10.34 and $13.38 over the last twelve months.



Deutsche Telekom AG operates as an integrated telecommunication company worldwide. The company offers fixed-network services, such as voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware, as well as services to resellers



For How Long DTEGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Danone SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:DANOY) closed yesterday at $15.10, a +0.80% increase. Around 1.88 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 342,962 shares. The company is now valued at around $44.25 billion.



Danone produces and distributes food and beverage products. The company?s Fresh Dairy Products division offers yogurts, fermented dairy products, and other specialty fresh dairy products under the Activia, Actimel, Danonino, Fruchtswerge, Danoninho, Petit Gervais, Danimals, Serenito, Milkuat, Danacol, Densia, Oikos, Danette, Fantasia, Vitalinea



For How Long DANOY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



LONZA GROUP AG(OTCMKTS:LZAGY) moved +2.62 percent higher at $8.24 and traded between $8.21 and $8.38 after opening the day at $8.22. Its performance over the last five days remained 11.65%, which stands at 2.62% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 54.02%.



Lonza Group AG supplies products and services to the pharmaceutical and biotechnology, healthcare, and life-science industries worldwide. Its Custom Manufacturing segment manufactures active ingredients that are used in critical drugs for treating patients with cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurological, and infectious diseases.



For How Long LZAGY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Lenovo Group Limited (ADR)(OTCMKTS:LNVGY) shares rose, gaining +0.92 percent to close at $20.89. The stock is up around 12.92% this year and 16.06% for the last 12 months. Around 174,880 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 129,866 shares.



Lenovo Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of IT products, and provision of IT services in worldwide. Its products include commercial and consumer personal computers, notebooks, desktops, servers, and workstations; mobile Internet devices, including tablets and smartphones; and accessories.



Why Should Investors Buy LNVGY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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