Penny Stocks on the Move - Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT)(OTCMKTS:EUTLY), VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT)(OTCMKTS:EUTLY), VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY), Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI).



Eutelsat Communications (EUTELSAT)(OTCMKTS:EUTLY) ended lower -1.28% and complete the day at $7.73. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 755,915. After opening at $7.71, the stock hit as high as $7.75. However, it traded between $6.87 and $8.02 over the last twelve months.



Has EUTLY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



VESTAS WIND ADR(OTCMKTS:VWDRY) closed yesterday at $9.05, a +3.03% increase. Around 75,737 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 43,769 shares. The company is now valued at around $5.37 billion.



For How Long VWDRY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nuvilex Inc(OTCMKTS:NVLX) moved -0.83 percent lower at $0.119 and traded between $0.12 and $0.12 after opening the day at $.12. Its performance over the last five days remained -8.89%, which stands at -8.04% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 222.49%.



Nuvilex, Inc. operates independently and through wholly owned subsidiaries. The Company is a biotechnology and life technology company with a specialty in living-cell encapsulation. It is focused on preparations for a new pancreatic cancer clinical trial through live-cell encapsulation of chemotherapeutic-converting cells. It has created the hardware and operating platform to envelop or encapsulate its own or other company's software products, or cells.



Why Should Investors Buy NVLX After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) shares rose, gaining +16.53 percent to close at $0.0430. The stock is up around 855.56% this year and 230.77% for the last 12 months. Around 2.69 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.71 million shares.



Why Should Investors Buy EWSI After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



About LeadingStockAlerts

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/