Penny Stocks on the Move - Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), TGFIN Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:TGFN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/24/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT), Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ), Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP), TGFIN Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:TGFN).



Globalstar, Inc.(OTCMKTS:GSAT) ended lower -2.91% and complete the day at $1.00. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 2.66 million. After opening at $1.05, the stock hit as high as $1.05. However, it traded between $0.25 and $1.09 over the last twelve months.



Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products



Has GSAT Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd(OTCMKTS:EXMCQ) closed yesterday at $0.313, a +13.61% increase. Around 4.43 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 925,850 shares. The company is now valued at around $29.18 million.



Excel Maritime Carriers Ltd. provides sea borne dry bulk cargo transportation services worldwide. It transports various types of cargo, including iron ore, coal and grain, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, and sugar and scrap metal.



For How Long EXMCQ Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Elite Pharmaceuticals Inc(OTCBB:ELTP) moved -12.23 percent lower at $0.140 and traded between $0.12 and $0.16 after opening the day at $0.16. Its performance over the last five days remained 27.5%, which stands at 70.94% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 75.22%.



Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, principally engages in the research, development, and licensing of proprietary controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. It develops orally administered controlled-release products for various therapeutic areas, including pain, allergy, and infection.



Why Should Investors Buy ELTP After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TGFIN Holdings Inc.(OTCMKTS:TGFN) shares rose, gaining +20.00 percent to close at $0.0300. The stock is up around 275% this year and 140% for the last 12 months. Around 3.67 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 7,454 shares.



TGFIN Holdings, Inc., a development stage company, develops software applications for the Apple iphone and other hand-held devices in the United States. Its applications include SportsCast Baseball, SportsCast Basketball, and SportsCast Soccer.



Why Should Investors Buy TGFN After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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