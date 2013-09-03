Penny Stocks on the Move: GMK Noril'skiy Nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY), Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), MONARCH GULF EXP NEW (OTCMKTS:MGFX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/03/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GMK Noril'skiy nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY), Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV), Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA), MONARCH GULF EXP NEW (OTCMKTS:MGFX)



GMK Noril'skiy nikel' OAO (OTCMKTS:NILSY) opened its shares at the price of $13.16 for the day. Its closing price was $12.99 after gaining +0.23% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 19,712.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 56,193.00 shares. The beta of NILSY stands at1.68.



Open Joint Stock Company ?Mining and Metallurgical Company Norilsk Nickel?, together with its subsidiaries, engages in prospecting, exploration, extraction, refining, and metallurgical processing of minerals; and production, marketing, and sale of base and precious metals.



Why Should Investors Buy NILSY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Enservco Corp (OTCBB:ENSV) close at $1.55 with the total traded volume of 44,300.00 shares, and average volume of 91,757.00. The 52 week range of the stock remained $0.32 - $1.60, while its day lowest price was $1.45 and it hit its day highest price at $1.56.



Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides oil field services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States.



Can Investors Bet on ENSV after this News update? Find out in this Research Report



Montalvo Spirits Inc (OTCBB:TQLA) started its trading session with the price of $0.27 and closed at $0.28 by scoring +11.78%. TQLA’s stocks traded with total volume of 130,016.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 370,978.00 shares. Day range of the stock was $0.25 -$0.29.



Montalvo Spirits, Inc., a development stage company, develops, markets, and distributes alcoholic beverages primarily in the United States.



Why Should Investors Buy TQLA After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



MONARCH GULF EXP NEW (OTCMKTS:MGFX) ended its day with the loss of -64.50% and closed at the price of $0.0071 after opening at $0.01. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 835,688.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 146,723.00 shares.



Has MGFX Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



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