Penny Stocks on the Move: Gold Coast Mining Corp (OTCMKTS:GDSM), ProText Mobility Inc (OTCMKTS:TXTM), DC Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRDN), VIROGEN INC

Gold Coast Mining Corp (O TCMKTS:GDSM)remained a bear for the day as it reported the loss of -20.00% and closed at $0.0004 after gaining total volume of 13.15 million shares. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0006. So far, the company’s stock is down -20% in the three months period. In the last 6 months of trade it reported a decline of -69.23%.Gold Coast Mining Corp. operates as a management holding company. During year ended December 31, 2011 the Company focused on seeking financing, equipment and providing finance related services to business in various industries, including the mining industry. The Company has a joint venture with Western Sierra Mining Corp. for its Ore Cache and SunGold Mine Projects located in the Prescott.



ProText Mobility Inc (OTCMKTS:TXTM) reported the gain of 14.29% and closed at $ 0.0008 with the total traded volume of 13.05M shares. The stock's opening price was $ 0.0007 The company has a total market capitalization of $ 481.53 million. The 52-week price range of the stock remained $0.0005 - $0.015, while during last trade its minimum price was $0.0007 and it gained its highest price of $0.0008. Company's last 5 days shows an down turn with an a decline of -11.11%.ProText Mobility, Inc., formerly EchoMetrix, Inc. develops markets and sells software products and solutions for the Internet and mobile communications markets. The Company has three products, one for personal computers (PCs) and two for the mobile communications devices.



DC Brands International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRDN) ended its day with the declining stream with the plunge of -33.33% and closed at the price of $0.0002 after opening at $0.0002. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 12.83 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 33.02 million shares.During the previous session, the company’s minimum price was $0.0002, while it touched its highest price for the day at $0.0003. HRDN beta value stands at 3.28points. DC Brands International, Inc. (DC Brands), is engaged in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of health-related products that utilize natural botanicals, vitamins, minerals and supplements. As of December 31, 2009, the Company focused on the sale of products under its H.A.R.D.



VIROGEN INC (OTCMKTS:VRNI) traded to close at $0.0001, with the overall traded volume of 12.1 million shares.So far, in the past three months, the stock is down -66.67%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.0001 and $0.0009 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.001. Its introductory price for the day was $0.0001. Virogen, Inc., through its subsidiary, Tiger Team Technologies, provides risk management services for security and liability protection of data security breaches. The company offers information protection.



