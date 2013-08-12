Penny Stocks on the Move - GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY(OTCMKTS:PEGFF), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR), PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY(OTCMKTS:PEGFF), DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF), CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF)



GRID PETROLEUM CORP(OTCMKTS:GRPR) ended lower -33.33% and complete the day at $0.0008. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 92.68 million. After opening at $0.0012, the stock hit as high as $0.0013. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.0184 over the last twelve months.



Grid Petroleum Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties in North America.



Has GRPR Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



PACIFIC RUBIALES EGY(OTCMKTS:PEGFF) closed yesterday at $19.70, a -5.68% decrease. Around 83,158 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 48,510 shares. The company is now valued at around $6.76 billion.



Pacific Rubiales Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas in Colombia, Peru, Guatemala, Brazil, Papua New Guinea, and Guyana. The company holds interests in the Rubiales



Has PEGFF Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



DETOUR GOLD CORP(OTCMKTS:DRGDF) moved +3.89 percent higher at $9.09and traded between $8.71 and $9.19 after opening the day at $8.76. Its performance over the last five days remained 4.47%, which stands at -0.22% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -63.76%.



Detour Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral property interests in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold. It primarily holds a 100% interest in the Detour Lake project covering an area of approximately 566 square kilometers in Northeastern Ontario.



For How Long DRGDF Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



CANADIAN OIL SANDS(OTCMKTS:COSWF) shares rose, gaining +0.47 percent to close at $19.90 The stock is down around -2.16% this year and -5.55% for the last 12 months. Around 44,538 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 80,145 shares.



Canadian Oil Sands Limited, through its indirect interest in the Syncrude Joint Venture, engages in mining, extracting, and upgrading bitumen from oil sands in northern Alberta. It has 8 leases located in the Athabasca Oil Sands deposit covering 101,960 hectares. As of December 31, 2012



Why Should Investors Buy COSWF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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