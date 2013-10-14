Penny Stocks on the Move - INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC), Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC).



INTELLICELL BIOSCI(OTCMKTS:SVFC) ended lower -5.66% and complete the day at $0.0100. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 16.59 million. After opening at $0.01, the stock hit as high as $0.01. However, it traded between $0.01 and $0.40 over the last twelve months.



IntelliCell BioSciences, Inc. operates as a regenerative medicine company primarily in the United States. The company develops novel technologies that address the regenerative, curative, and preventative conditions of disease states with unmet clinical needs, including aesthetic conditions, orthopedic and sports injuries, and pain, as well as clinical conditions, such as cardiac, gastrointestinal, periodontal, and autistic disorders



Has SVFC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc(OTCMKTS:SUTNY) closed yesterday at $5.18, a +5.50% increase. Around 1.91 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 93,471 shares. The company is now valued at around $19.17 billion.



For How Long SUTNY Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) moved +18.18 percent higher at $0.0013 and traded between $0.0011 and $0.0014 after opening the day at $0.0011. Its performance over the last five days remained 8.33%, which stands at 85.71% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 550%.



TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine, TheDirectory.com. It sells listings on its local search network to local businesses and professionals primarily in the health, legal, and finance sectors



For How Long SEEK Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Nutra Pharma Corp.(OTCMKTS:NPHC) shares fall, losing -12.92 percent to close at $0.0155. The stock is up around 24% this year and -61.25% for the last 12 months. Around 4.87 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 5.96 million shares.



Nutra Pharma Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the acquisition, licensing, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products and technologies for the management of neurological disorders, cancer, autoimmune, and infectious diseases.



Will NPHC Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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