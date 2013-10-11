Penny Stocks on the Move - Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 10/11/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY), Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP), MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF), NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK).



Linc Energy Ltd-ADR(OTCMKTS:LNCGY) ended higher +5.75% and complete the day at $11.04. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 267,653. After opening at $10.69, the stock hit as high as $11.24. However, it traded between $5.60 and $31.65 over the last twelve months.



Linc Energy Ltd operates as a diversified energy company worldwide. It is engaged in the exploration, development, and production of traditional oil and gas assets in North America; acquisition, exploration, and development of conventional coal resources; and development and commercialization of coal-to-liquids processes through the combined utilization of underground coal gasification and gas-to-liquids technologies in Australia, North America, Europe, South Africa, and Uzbekistan.



For How Long LNCGY will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc.(OTCBB:TTNP) closed yesterday at $0.973, a +7.04% increase. Around 1.12 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 855,466 shares. The company is now valued at around $80.32 million.



Titan Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing proprietary therapeutics for the treatment of serious medical disorders in the United States. The company offers Fanapt (iloperidone), an atypical antipsychotic for the treatment of schizophrenia.



For How Long TTNP Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



MART RESOURCES INC ((OTCMKTS:MAUXF) moved -10.00 percent lower at $0.990 and traded between $0.98 and $1.10 after opening the day at $1.10. Its performance over the last five days remained -18.86%, which stands at -33.56% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -39.26%.



Mart Resources, Inc., an international upstream oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the Federal Republic of Nigeria.



Why Should Investors Buy MAUXF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc.(OTCMKTS:NTEK) shares fall, losing -1.98 percent to close at $0.0990. The stock is up around 5400% this year and 1064.71% for the last 12 months. Around 8.55 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 5.10 million shares.



NanoTech Entertainment, Inc. operates as a technology company with focus on entertainment industry worldwide. The company virtual manufactures and develops technology and games, and then licenses to coin-op arcade, casino gaming, and consumer gaming markets.



Will NTEK Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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