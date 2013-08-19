Penny Stocks on the Move: MIDAS GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:MDRPF), Retrophin Inc (OTCMKTS:RTRX), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Neah Power Systems Inc (OTCBB:NPWZ)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: MIDAS GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:MDRPF), Retrophin Inc (OTCMKTS:RTRX), Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY), Neah Power Systems Inc (OTCBB:NPWZ)



MIDAS GOLD CORP (OTCMKTS:MDRPF) opened its shares at the price of $1.12 for the day. Its closing price was $1.17 after gaining +5.54% for the day. The company traded with the total volume of 129,204.00 shares, while its average trading volume remained 39,366.00 shares.



Midas Gold Corp., an exploration-stage mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the United States.



For How Long MDRPF’s Gloss will Attract Investors?Find out via this report



Retrophin Inc (OTCMKTS:RTRX) percentage change surged 6+26.96% to close at $5.84with the total traded volume of 31,316.00 shares, and average volume of 1,695.00 shares. The 52 week range of the stock remained $1.50 - $9.99, while its day lowest price was $5.50 and it hit its day highest price at $6.75.



Retrophin Inc. (Retrophin), formerly Desert Gateway, Inc., is a biotechnology company. The Company focused on discovering and developing treatments for rare and life-threatening diseases.



Will RTRX Continue To Move Higher?Find Out Here



Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:NSANY) started its trading session with the price of $21.17 and closed at $21.22 by scoring +0.98%. NSANY’s stocks traded with total volume of 25,105.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 75,019.00 shares. The beta of NSANY stands at 1.49. Day range of the stock was $21.14-$21.33.



NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. is a Japan-based company primarily engaged in the manufacture and sell of automobiles.



Why Should Investors Buy NSANY After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



Neah Power Systems Inc (OTCBB:NPWZ) ended its day with the loss of -12.50% and closed at the price of $0.0035 after opening at $0.004. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 11.29 million shares, as compared to its average volume of 1.11 million shares.



Neah Power Systems, Inc. is a United States-based Company, which develops power solutions for portable electronic devices including notebook PCs.



Why Should Investors Buy NPWZ After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



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