Penny Stocks on the Move - Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 07/19/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY), THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK), HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY)



Nestle SA Reg Shs. Ser. B Spons (ADR)(OTCMKTS:NSRGY) ended its day with the down of -1.37% and closed at the price of $67.03 after opening 67.28 Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 548,555.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 896,352.00 shares. Nestle SA is a Switzerland-based holding company of the Nestle Group (the Group) and is principally engaged in the development and production of food and beverage. The Group manages its Food and Beverages business through three geographic zones (Zone Europe, Zone Americas and Zone Asia.



Why Should Investors Buy NSRGY After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



THEDIRECTORY.COM INC(OTCMKTS:SEEK) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 498.18M shares, as compared to its average volume of 20.33M shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $0.0014 for the day and its closing price was $0.0017 after gain +41.67% for the day. TheDirectory.com, Inc operates as a diversified local Internet search company. The company owns and operates a network of locally targeted, category specific search destinations through its local business search engine.



What was the Moving Force behind SEEK On Bullish Run? Read This Research Report on FITX



HARVEY WESTBURY CORP(OTCMKTS:HVYW) traded with volume of 95.99M shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of 2.41 million shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $0.0014 and closed at $0.0033 by scoring +153.85%. Harvey Westbury Corp. engages in manufacturing and wholesaling aftermarket automotive products.



Why Should Investors Buy HVYW After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) stock traded with total volume of 1.68M shares, while the average trading volume remained 813,246.00 shares. OGZPY started its trading session with the price of $7.93 and closed at $7.98 after declined -1.85%. Gazprom OAO is a Russia-based company engaged in the operation of gas pipeline systems and gas supply to European countries.



Has OGZPY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



About LeadingStockAlerts:

LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community.



Our site has been the clear choice for today’s investors and day-traders. As one of the internet’s premiere financial destinations, we offer the investment community some of the market’s leading emerging opportunities. Using a balanced combination of industry experience and high-tech offerings, this site keeps you ahead of the curve and ahead of the bell.



Disclaimer:

DO NOT BASE ANY INVESTMENT DECISION UPON ANY MATERIALS FOUND ON THIS REPORT OR WEBSITE. We are not registered as a securities broker-dealer or an investment adviser either with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or with any state securities regulatory authority. We are neither licensed nor qualified to provide investment advice.



The information contained in our report should be viewed as commercial advertisement and is not intended to be investment advice. The report is not provided to any particular individual with a view toward their individual circumstances. The information contained in our report is not an offer to buy or sell securities. We distribute opinions, comments and information free of charge exclusively to individuals who wish to receive them.



Read Full Disclaimer at: http://leadingstockalerts.com/disclaimer/