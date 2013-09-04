Penny Stocks on the Move - Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS:VELA)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/04/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX), Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT), XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII), VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS:VELA)



Nuvilex Inc (OTCMKTS:NVLX) opened at the price of $0.13, along with 509.93million shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $0.13 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $0.127 by scoring -2.16% at 1:11PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it lost almost -15.6%. In the previous 3 months it scored +6.84%. During its current trading session, the stock gained a volume of 1.00 million shares up-till now, which is lower than its average volume of 2.88 million shares. Nuvilex, Inc, a biotechnology and life technology company, develops and markets products to improve the health, condition, and well-being.



Has NVLX Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Globalstar, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GSAT) stock recently hit highest its price at $0.64, starting its day trade with a price of $0.64 . Its most recent trading price was $0.635 at 1:16 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $0.25 - $0.71, while today, up until 1:16 PM, its minimum price was $0.63. Globalstar, Inc recently added a volume of 292,884.00 shares, versus its average volume of 1.38M million shares. Globalstar, Inc. provides mobile voice and data communications services through satellite worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products.



is GSAT a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



XUMANII INTERNATION (OTCMKTS:XUII) remained among the bears of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went down -9.89% recently.



During the last 5 day’s it gained 8.38%, while its last one month’s performance stands at8.38%. Xumanii International Holdings Corp provides online live content streaming services through its Website, xumanii.com. It also offers an embedded player for placing on other Websites for streaming, as well as Xumanii-Facebook application to enable the producer?s viral marketing promotion for their events.



Why Should Investors Buy XUII After theRecentFall? Just Go Here and Find Out



VELATEL GLOBAL COMM (OTCMKTS:VELA) is trading with a fall of -16.67% along with the exchange price of $0.0035 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.0043.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -87.33% while in its last 5 days its performance remained in the red with the plummet of -36.67%. VelaTel Global Communications, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a telecommunications carrier primarily in the People?s Republic of China and Peru. It focuses on the deployment of telecommunications networks that utilize wireless broadband access (WBA) in international markets using 2.5 GHz or 3.5 GHz radio frequency spectrum.



Will VELA Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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