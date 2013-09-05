Penny Stocks on the Move - PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/05/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY), E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI), PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH), Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT).



PT BK MANDIRI PE ADR(OTCMKTS:PPERY) ended lower -2.79% and complete the day at $5.92. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 121,357. After opening at $5.90, the stock hit as high as $5.96. However, it traded between $5.70 and $11.06 over the last twelve months.



PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, engages in institutional and corporate banking, commercial and business banking, consumer finance, micro and retail banking, and treasury, financial institution, and special asset management businesses in Indonesia.



Has PPERY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



E-Waste Systems Inc(OTCMKTS:EWSI) closed yesterday at $0.0635, a -20.13% decrease. Around 3.16 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 2.85 million shares. The company is now valued at around $16.34 million.



E-Waste Systems, Inc. provides waste electric and electronic equipment processing services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company is also involved in the provision of end-to-end solutions in IT asset recovery, e-waste management, and electronics reverse logistics.



Has EWSI Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



PTA HOLDINGS IN(OTCMKTS:PTAH) moved -25.00 percent lower at $0.0006 and traded between $3.65 and $4.53 after opening the day at $4.53. Its performance over the last five days remained -73.91%, which stands at 100% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -45.45%.



PTA Holdings, Inc. operates as a travel agency in the United States. It also operates a travel agent training school and a travel kiosk. The company?s kiosks generate multiple revenue streams in the forms of advertising and point of sale. PTA Holdings, Inc. is based in Cleveland, Georgia.



Why Should Investors Buy PTAH After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Growlife Inc(OTCBB:PHOT) shares fall, losing -6.40 percent to close at $0.0351. The stock is down around -5.14% this year and 100.57% for the last 12 months. Around 6.51 million shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 5.50 million shares.



Growlife, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets horticulture and lifestyle products in the United States and internationally. It offers LED lights for indoor growing; wireless monitoring and control equipment to operate grow room functions; and plant growing systems and accessories, including nutrients, media, timers, controls, and automated water accessories.



Will PHOT Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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