Penny Stocks on the Move - Refill Energy, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REFG), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), SPYGLASS RESOURCES(OTCMKTS:SGLRF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/25/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Refill Energy, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REFG), Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP), SPYGLASS RESOURCES(OTCMKTS:SGLRF), Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB).



Refill Energy, Inc.(OTCMKTS:REFG) ended lower -14.89% and complete the day at $0.400. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 1.27 million. After opening at $0.47, the stock hit as high as $0.47. However, it traded between $0.15 and $2.00 over the last twelve months.



Refill Energy, Inc. is engaged in producing clean, renewable, non-global warming energy from the conversion of any carbon-based feedstock either solid or liquid, such as municipal solid waste (MSW), coal, sewage, used tires, forestry waste, agriculture waste, animal carcasses and biomass to a combination of electricity, steam, fuels, chemicals and hydrogen



Has REFG Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Cereplast Inc(OTCMKTS:CERP) closed yesterday at $0.0132, a -8.33% decrease. Around 20.88 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 17.46 million shares. The company is now valued at around $9.51 million.



Cereplast, Inc. develops and commercializes bio-based resins. It provides Cereplast Compostables resins, which are compostable, bio-based, and ecologically sound substitutes for petroleum-based plastics targeting compostable bags, single-use food service products, and packaging applications



Has CERP Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



SPYGLASS RESOURCES(OTCMKTS:SGLRF) moved -1.89 percent lower at $1.61 and traded between $1.56 and $1.65 after opening the day at $1.65. Its performance over the last five days remained -1.29%, which stands at -8.58% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -34.18%.



Spyglass Resources Corp., an intermediate oil and gas producer, operates oil and natural gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. The company was formerly known as Pace Oil & Gas Ltd. and changed its name to Spyglass Resources Corp. in March 2013, as result of its amalgamation with Charger Energy Corp. and AvenEx Energy Corp. Spyglass Resources Corp



Why Should Investors Buy v After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Sigma Labs Inc(OTCMKTS:SGLB) shares rose, gaining +9.09 percent to close at $0.0840. The stock is up around 479.31 this year and 409.09% for the last 12 months. Around 8.49 million shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 2.07 million shares.



Sigma Labs, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of manufacturing and materials technologies, and R&D solutions. It also focuses on commercializing technologies and products in various industry sectors, such as in process quality assurance for manufacturing



Why Should Investors Buy SGLB After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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