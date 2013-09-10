Penny Stocks on the Move- SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC), Novadel Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:NVDL)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/10/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF), Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY), UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC), Novadel Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:NVDL)



SPROTT RESOURCE CP (OTCMKTS:SCPZF) opened at the price of $2.95, along with 79,906.00 shares outstanding and touched its highest price of the day at $2.96 recently. The stock is trading at the price of $2.87 by scoring -1.37% at 1:31PM.



The stock’s previous performance of one month showed that it declined almost -13.57%. In the previous 3 months it declined -21.58%. Sprott Resource Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests and operates in oil and gas, energy, agriculture and agricultural nutrient projects, precious metals, and other natural resources.



Has SCPZF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Fiat S.p.A. (ADR) (OTCMKTS:FIATY) stock recently hit highest its price at $8.19, starting its day trade with a price of $8.18. Its most recent trading price was $8.17 at 1:55 PM. 52 week price range of the company is $4.19- $8.65, while today, up until 1:55 PM, its minimum price was $8.06. Fiat S.p.A recently added a volume of 85,710.00 shares, versus its average volume of 83,437.00 shares. Fiat S.p.A. manufactures and sells automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, automotive-related components, metallurgical products, and production systems.



Is FIATY a Solid Investment at These Levels? Read This Report For Details



UNISOURCE CORP (OTCMKTS:USRC) remained among the bulls of the day during the early hours of trading, as it went up 0.87% recently. Beta value of the stock remained at -0.43 points.



During the last 5 day’s it declined -1.28%, while its last one month’s performance stands at +13.17%.



For How Long USRC Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Novadel Pharma Inc (OTCMKTS:NVDL) is trading with a fall of -20.00% along with the exchange price of $0.0060 up till now while its introductory price for today was $0.01.



Company’s 6 month’s performance gave a bright diminishing overview as it lost -96.97%. NovaDel Pharma Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops oral spray formulations for marketed pharmaceuticals



Will NVDL Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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