Penny Stocks on the Move - STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Blue Fire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/27/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY), Blue Fire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR), Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX).



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) ended lower -0.50% and complete the day at $1.76. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 289,365. After opening at $1.75, the stock hit as high as $1.80. However, it traded between $0.19 and $2.30 over the last twelve months.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Has SBOTF Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Gazprom OAO (ADR)(OTCMKTS:OGZPY) closed yesterday at $9.01, a -0.44% decrease. Around 214,115 shares were traded, low from an-average trading volume of 923,040 shares. The company is now valued at around $107.12 billion.



OAO Gazprom, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas. It produces crude oil and gas condensate



Has OGZPY Found The Bottom And Ready To Gain Momentum? Find Out Here



Blue Fire Equipment Corp(OTCMKTS:BLFR) moved -11.99 percent lower at $0.295 and traded between $0.26 and $0.34 after opening the day at $0.33. Its performance over the last five days remained -26.23%, which stands at -46.36% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -46.36%.



BlueFire Equipment Corporation designs and manufactures drill bits for use in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. It sells and leases polycrystalline diamond cutter (PDC) drill bits to drilling contractors and oil and gas companies, as well as provides repair and after sale services.



Why Should Investors Buy BLFR After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



Soligenix Inc(OTCBB:SNGX) shares fall, losing -2.09 percent to close at $2.34. The stock is up around 290% this year and 515.79% for the last 12 months. Around 339,863 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 101,103 shares.



Soligenix, Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing products to treat life-threatening side effects of cancer treatments and serious gastrointestinal diseases, and vaccines for certain bioterrorism agents.



Will SNGX Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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