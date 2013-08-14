Penny Stocks on the Move - Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS:GUYFF), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/14/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA), GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS:GUYFF), North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG), BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY)



Tribune Company (OTCMKTS:TRBAA) gain +0.47% to closed at the price of $62.29 after opening at $62.10. Stock traded during its last trading session with the total volume of 569,009.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 685,521.00 shares. Tribune Company is a media and entertainment company engaged in newspaper publishing, television and radio broadcasting and entertainment through its subsidiaries.



For How Long TRBAA Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



GUYANA GOLDFIELD NEW (OTCMKTS:GUYFF) traded with volume of 338,060.00 shares in the last session, as compared to average volume of of 32,174.00 shares. The company started its trading session with the price of $1.78 and closed at $1.94 by scoring +5.39%. Guyana Goldfields Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of gold resource properties in Guyana. The company owns a 100% interest in the Aurora gold project located in Guyana.



Why Should Investors Buy GUYFF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



North American Oil & Gas Corp (OTCBB:NAMG) stock traded with total volume of 336,603.00 shares, while the average trading volume remained 216,208.00 shares. NAMG started its trading session with the price of $1.19 and closed at $1.36 after gain 15.25%. North American Oil & Gas Corp., formerly Calendar Dragon Inc., is a development-stage company. The Company was formed to create a new calendaring tool that incorporates a range of features not offered by other providers, all in one lean online package.



Will NAMG Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



BG Group plc (ADR) (OTCMKTS:BRGYY) stock traded during its last trading session with the total traded volume of 91,403.00 shares, as compared to its average volume of 209,446.00 shares. The company opened its shares at the price of $18.67 for the day and its closing price was $18.95 after gain +1.45%. BG Group plc (BG Group) is a natural gas company. The Company is engaged in the exploration, development and production of natural gas and oil. It operates in three business segments: Exploration and Production (E&P), Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) and Transmission and Distribution (T&D)



Will BRGYY Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



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