Penny Stocks on the Move - Wound Management Technologies Inc(OTCMKTS:WNDM), WAL-MART DE MEX V(OTCMKTS:WMMVF), TechPrecision Corp(OTCBB:TPCS), SAMPO OYJ UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:SAXPY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Our Today’s Focus is on: Wound Management Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDM), WAL-MART DE MEX V(OTCMKTS:WMMVF), TechPrecision Corp(OTCBB:TPCS), SAMPO OYJ UNSP ADR(OTCMKTS:SAXPY)



Wound Management Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:WNDM) was a volume gainer of 135,500.00 shares and the average volume of the stock remained 103,031.00 shares. The stock opened the session at $0.06 and finished at the end of the day at $0.0650 and the stock escalated +8.33%.The market capitalization of the stock remained 5.09 million. The half-yearly trend of the stock remained negative -7.14%. Wound Management Technologies, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes collagen-based wound care products in the United States. The company offers CellerateRX.



For How Long WNDM will fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



In the preceding trading session, WAL-MART DE MEX V (OTCMKTS:WMMVF) exchanged 50,985.00 shares and the average volume remained 48,870.00 shares. The stock closed the session at $2.39 with the gain of +1.62%. Tracking three months and 6 months trends, the stock was at of -17.59% and -23.15%, respectively. Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. owns and operates retail stores. It operates discount stores, hypermarkets, wholesale-price membership stores, supermarkets, apparel and accessories stores, and department stores.



Will WMMVF Continue To Move Higher? Find Out Here



TechPrecision Corp (OTCBB:TPCS) enhanced +8.65% and its closing price was $0.565. The volume of the stock was 43,847.00 shares and the average volume remained 99,246.00 shares. Yesterday, the stock traded amid the day price range of $0.52 - $0.59. The market capitalization of the stock remained 11.05 million. The beta of the stock remained 1.20. TechPrecision Corporation, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Ranor, Inc., and Wuxi Critical Mechanical Components Co., Ltd., manufactures metal fabricated, and machined precision components and equipment. It offers production chambers to manufacture multi-crystalline and mono-crystalline solar panels; polysilicon production chambers.



Why Should Investors Buy TPCS After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



SAMPO OYJ UNSP ADR (OTCMKTS:SAXPY) exchanged 5,465.00 shares in the previous trading session, and its average trading remained 18,579.00 shares. SAXPY dropped -2.21% and it closed the trading at $20.80. The market capitalization of the stock remained 23.77 billion. YTD trend of the stock was negative +29.11%. Sampo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty (P&C), and life insurance products and services primarily in Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Russia, and the Baltic countries.



Has SAXPY Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



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