Penny Stocks on the Run - Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Dana Resources (OTCMKTS:DANR), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/28/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC), Dana Resources (OTCMKTS:DANR), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF), RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY).



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc.(OTCBB:ACTC) ended lower -4.04% and complete the day at $0.0587. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 14.44 million. After opening at $0.06, the stock hit as high as $0.06. However, it traded between $0.05 and $0.10 over the last twelve months.



Advanced Cell Technology, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing and commercializing human embryonic and adult stem cell technology in the emerging field of regenerative medicine



Has ACTC Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



Dana Resources (OTCMKTS:DANR) closed yesterday at $0.0047, a +67.86% increase. Around 42.70 million shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 841,116 shares. The company is now valued at around $ 415,659.



Dana Resources (Dana) is engaged in the exploration and mining for gold. On June 3, 2008, Dana completed the purchase of 19 patented and unpatented base and precious metal mining properties located in the provinces of Chumbivilcas, Recuay, Piura, Huaytara, Pallasca, and Huancabamba, Peru.



For How Long DANR Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) moved -12.06 percent lower at $1.36 and traded between $1.32 and $1.66 after opening the day at $1.57. Its performance over the last five days remained -3.95%, which stands at 43.7% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 371.04%.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Why Should Investors Buy SBOTF After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



RECKITT BENCKISER PL(OTCMKTS:RBGLY) shares fall, losing -1.64 percent to close at $13.80. The stock is down around -3.16% this year and -3.16% for the last 12 months. Around 188,897 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 175,206 shares.



Reckitt Benckiser Group plc engages in the manufacture and sale of health care, hygiene, and home care products worldwide. The company offers antiseptic liquids under the Dettol brand; depilatory products under the Veet brand; medicated sore throat products under the Strepsils brand



Will RBGLY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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