Penny Stocks on the Run - Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH), FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/12/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH), FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN), Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY), TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY)



Arch Therapeutics Inc(OTCBB:ARTH) ended lower -5.66% and complete the day at $0.500. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 503,698. After opening at $0.55, the stock hit as high as $0.55. However, it traded between $0.01 and $1.36 over the last twelve months.



Arch Therapeutics, Inc. (Arch), formerly Almah, Inc., operates as a life science company developing polymers containing peptides intended to form gel-like barriers over wounds to stop or control bleeding. Arch is a medical device company offering an approach to the rapid cessation of bleeding (hemostasis) and control of fluid leakage (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. Arch’s products are in preclinical development



Has ARTH Found The Bottom and Ready To Move Up? Find Out Here



FIRST TITAN CORP(OTCBB:FTTN) closed yesterday at $0.800, a +25.00% increase. Around 302,775 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 32,999 shares. The company is now valued at around $5.93 million.



First Titan Corp., through its subsidiary, First Titan Energy, LLC, engages in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas resources worldwide. The company has interests in 1 well in Little Cedar Creek Field in Alabama; and in the Lake Boeuf Field that covers an area of approximately 300 acres located in Lafourche Parish in Southeast Louisiana.



For How Long FTTN Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Axa SA (ADR)(OTCMKTS:AXAHY) moved -0.94 percent lower at $23.16 and traded between $23.04 and $23.31 after opening the day at $23.09. Its performance over the last five days remained 1.62%, which stands at 9.71% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was 27.11%.



Axa SA, (AXA), is a France-based holding company engaged in the business of financial protection, insurance and asset management. The Company operates in three segments: Life & Savings, Property & Casualty Insurance and Asset Management.



Why Should Investors Buy AXAHY After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



TENCENT HOLDINGS ADR(OTCMKTS:TCEHY) shares fall, losing -0.80 percent to close at $45.94. The stock is up around 40.7% this year and 53.39% for the last 12 months. Around 93,104 shares changed hands yesterday, lower from an-average trading volume of 113,562 shares.



Tencent Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides Internet value-added services (IVAS), mobile and telecommunications value-added services (MVAS), online advertising services, and e-Commerce transactions services in Mainland China, the United States, Europe, and internationally.



Will TCEHY Get Buyers Even After The Recent Rally? Find Out Here



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