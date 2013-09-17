Penny Stocks on the Run - AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 09/17/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX), Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH), Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV), STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF).



AXIOLOGIX INC(OTCMKTS:AXLX) ended higher +33.33% and complete the day at $0.0004. The total number of shares changed hands during the day was 468.50 million. After opening at $0.0003, the stock hit as high as $0.0005. However, it traded between $0.0001 and $0.0029 over the last twelve months.



Axiologix Education Corporation acquires and owns VoIP and cloud services spaces. The company is based in Dublin, Ireland



For How Long AXLX will Fight for Profitability? Read This Trend Analysis report



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc.(OTCBB:LBMH) closed yesterday at $2.18, a +6.86% increase. Around 570,260 shares were traded, beating an-average trading volume of 156,329 shares. The company is now valued at around $114.18 million.



Liberator Medical Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries distribute direct-to-consumer durable medical supplies for seniors in the United States. The company primarily offers urological catheters, ostomy supplies, mastectomy fashions, and diabetic supplies. It also provides home health care services to Medicare-eligible seniors with chronic illness



For How Long LBMH Gloss will Attract Investors? Find out via this report



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp(OTCBB:NVIV) moved -6.00 percent lower at $1.41 and traded between $1.34 and $1.55 after opening the day at $1.50. Its performance over the last five days remained -21.23%, which stands at -6% for a month. Going back further than one month, 1-year performance after recent close was -22.53%.



Invivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., a development stage company, focuses on developing and commercializing biopolymer scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries, peripheral nerve injuries, and other neurotrauma conditions



Why Should Investors Buy NVIV After the Recent Fall? Just Go Here and Find Out



STELLAR BIOTECH INC(OTCMKTS:SBOTF) shares rose, gaining +3.90 percent to close at $1.60. The stock is up around 453.63% this year and 555.74% for the last 12 months. Around 407,882 shares changed hands yesterday, higher from an-average trading volume of 365,452 shares.



Stellar Biotechnologies, Inc. produces and markets keyhole limpet hemocyanin (KLH), as well as develops technology related to the culture and production of KLH and subunit KLH formulations in the United States and Europe.



Why Should Investors Buy SBOTF After The Recent Gain? Just Go Here and Find Out



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