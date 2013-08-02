Penny Stocks on the Run - Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KNBWY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Jammin Java Corp(OTCMKTS:JAMN)

Lewes, DE -- (SBWIRE) -- 08/02/2013 -- LeadingStockAlerts is a financial marketing firm that specializes in assisting the underserved small cap and micro-cap stock community. Out Today’s Focus is on: Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW), Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KNBWY), ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF), Jammin Java Corp(OTCMKTS:JAMN)



Axion Power International, Inc.(OTCMKTS:AXPW) increased +2.94% and closed at $0.175 on a traded volume of 566,080.00 shares, in comparison to 701,911.00 shares of average trading volume. So far this year, the stock is down -37.5%.



The company has a total market capitalization of $19.83 million and its total outstanding shares are 113.29 million. Axion Power International, Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of advanced energy storage devices and components based on its patented PbC Technology. Its PbC batteries and components are used in energy system storage functions. The company also manufactures standard and specialty lead-acid batteries. Axion Power International, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in New Castle, Pennsylvania.



Kirin Holdings Company, Limited. (ADR)(OTCMKTS:KNBWY) soared +2.21% and closed at $15.29 on a traded volume of 29,101.00 shares, whereas its average trading volume is 20,505.00 shares. In the last three months, the stock is down -12.98%. The Intra-day range for the stock is $15.20 and $15.60. Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in the manufacture and sale of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages, and pharmaceuticals and bio-chemical products in Japan, Oceania, Brazil, Southeast Asia, and other regions.



ROMARCO MIN INC NEW(OTCMKTS:RTRAF) dropped down -3.09% and closed at $0.467. So far in three months, the stock is up +11.21%. The 52-week range for the stock is $0.30and $1.42 and during the previous trading session the stock touched its highest price at $0.50. Its introductory price for the day was $0.50, with the overall traded volume of 179,127.00 shares. Romarco Minerals Inc., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious metals mineral properties in the United States. It primarily holds interest in the Haile Gold Mine property located in Lancaster County, South Carolina. Romarco Minerals Inc. is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.



Jammin Java Corp(OTCMKTS:JAMN), after opening its shares at the price of $0.49, jumped up+1.03% to close at $0.490 for the day. The stock moved on a traded volume of 247,979.00 shares, in comparison to 511,950.00 shares of average trading volume.Jammin Java Corp., doing business as Marley Coffee, engages in the roasting, marketing, and distribution of coffee on a wholesale level to the grocery, retail, online, service, hospitality, office coffee service, and big box store industries in the United States. It also offers tea. The company was formerly known as Marley Coffee Inc. and changed its name to Jammin Java Corp. in July 2009. Jammin Java Corp. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Beverly Hills, California.



